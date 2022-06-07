Season 8 of Love Island starts tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two

For so many of us Love Island is a guilty pleasure. The Indo Daily finds out why.

The Indo Daily: It is what it is - why do so many of us love Love Island?

Presenter and Love Island super-fan Denise Calnan is joined by Independent.ie Audience Editor Deirdre Molumby, to find out why so many love or love-to-hate Love Island.