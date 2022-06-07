| 6.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: It is what it is - why do so many of us love Love Island?

Season 8 of Love Island starts tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two Expand

Close

Season 8 of Love Island starts tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two

Season 8 of Love Island starts tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two

Season 8 of Love Island starts tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two

For so many of us Love Island is a guilty pleasure. The Indo Daily finds out why.

Love Island returned to our small screens last night for its annual summer serving of dating and drama.

But what are secrets of its success and the dating show still as popular as ever, or way past its peak?

The reality show is already a trending topic on social media with a brand new set of contestants and a brand new villa, but is it the victim of its own success?

The Indo Daily: It is what it is - why do so many of us love Love Island?

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Presenter and Love Island super-fan Denise Calnan is joined by Independent.ie Audience Editor Deirdre Molumby, to find out why so many love or love-to-hate Love Island.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy