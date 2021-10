Is the Facebook brand toxic?

Facebook is set to announce a company name change this week.

There have been many controversies for the ‘big blue app’ in recent years - hate speech, Russian-interference in the 2016 US presidential election, posts inciting genocide in Myanmar and human trafficking in the Middle East.

But do consumers actually care about these scandals? Host: Kevin Doyle Guests: Irish and Sunday Independent Technology Editor Adrian Weckler and Co-founder of Caliber AI Neil Brady.