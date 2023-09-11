The Indo Daily: ‘I’m Not Here to Hurt You’ – Ireland’s most ‘polite bank robber’

Life is on the right track for academic John O’Hegarty until a moment of recklessness sets him on a path to self-destruction. If you want to listen to the complete series now, search for ‘I’m Not Here To Hurt You’ wherever you get your podcasts and hit subscribe

The I’m Not Here to Hurt You podcast featuring John O'Hegarty on independent.ie

Today something a little different on the Indo Daily. We’re bringing you the first episode in a major new podcast series from the Irish Independent.’

I’m Not Here To Hurt You’ is the true story of John O’Hegarty, a high-flying academic who was destined for great things. He studied philosophy in the prestigious University of Leuven in Belgium and had a masters in psycho-analytic studies from Trinity College, Dublin.

On the day he politely robbed his first bank, he crossed over into a world where all his education became meaningless. It was his point of no return – but it wasn’t the moment that changed everything.

That came two years previously on a winter’s afternoon in 2002 when an accident would alter the course of several people’s lives and ultimately lead John to become one of Ireland’s most prolific bank robbers.

If you want to listen to the complete series now, search for ‘I’m Not Here To Hurt You’ wherever you get your podcasts and hit subscribe.

The Indo Daily will be back with you on Tuesday.