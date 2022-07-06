Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was murdered just before Christmas in 1996. Photo: Patrick Zimmermann/AFP via Getty Images

Ian Bailey was arrested twice over the murder but was never charged and he has always protested his innocence. Picture by Mark Condren

A cold case review of the murder of French woman Sophie Toscan du Plantier has been launched in Ireland. The Indo Daily speaks to the chief suspect in the original investigation, Ian Bailey.

It’s been almost 26 years since French filmmaker Sophie was murdered in West Cork. What happened to the French woman continues to fascinate people both at home and abroad.

And now, the Gardaí have launched a cold case review into her death, with new developments in DNA testing and fresh witness statements forming the backbone of their investigation.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the chief suspect in the original investigation, Ian Bailey, and Irish Independent political correspondent, Senan Moloney.