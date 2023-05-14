The Indo Daily: ‘I didn't meet a Protestant until I was 16’ – Aoife-Grace Moore on school segregation in Northern Ireland
Sectarianism and segregation remain endemic in Northern Ireland.
Election candidates sharing sectarian content, keep Irish out signs, flags commemorating loyalist paramilitary boss, offensive singing and school segregation... the list goes on and on.
Will sectarianism ever go away? Can it get better or are we just stuck with it?
The BelTel host Ciarán Dunbar is joined by political journalist Aoife-Grace Moore and political activist Richard Garland.