| 5.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Hutch, Dowdall, the Regency Hotel shooting, and those infamous tapes

Conversation between Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall was bugged Expand

Close

Conversation between Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall was bugged

Conversation between Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall was bugged

Conversation between Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall was bugged

Last week, the Special Criminal Court heard recordings from conversations between Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and former Sinn Féin councillor, Jonathan Dowdall, in 2016.

As Dowdall drove north for a suspected meeting with republicans in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel gangland attack, every single word uttered by the pair was recorded.

The Indo Daily: Hutch, Dowdall, the Regency Hotel shooting, and those infamous tapes

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Today's Indo Daily looks back on the events of last week in Court 11 where garda surveillance tapes were shared.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's court reporter, Andrew Phelan, for the latest on the gangland murder trial of the century.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy