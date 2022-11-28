Conversation between Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall was bugged

Last week, the Special Criminal Court heard recordings from conversations between Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and former Sinn Féin councillor, Jonathan Dowdall, in 2016.

As Dowdall drove north for a suspected meeting with republicans in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel gangland attack, every single word uttered by the pair was recorded.

The Indo Daily: Hutch, Dowdall, the Regency Hotel shooting, and those infamous tapes

Today's Indo Daily looks back on the events of last week in Court 11 where garda surveillance tapes were shared.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's court reporter, Andrew Phelan, for the latest on the gangland murder trial of the century.