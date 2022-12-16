| -3.2°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: How Sam Bankman-Fried went from crypto billionaire to a prison cell in the Bahamas

From Billionaire CEO to Bahamas prison cell - the 72 hours that changed the life of the FTX founder and crypto whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried. HOST: Kevin Doyle GUEST: Joshua Oliver

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Expand

From billionaire CEO to a prison cell in the Bahamas, the last 72 hours have changed the life of the FTX founder and crypto whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried.

With a company once valued at 20 billion dollars, Bankman-Fried was listed as one of the world’s richest people under 30. Now he awaits deportation to face fraud charges in the USA.

Presenter, Kevin Doyle is joined by Financial Times reporter Joshua Oliver to understand why Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested, the charges he is now facing and where the billions of FTX's customer dollars have gone.

