The Indo Daily: How did Toy Show the Musical become RTÉ’s 2.2 million Christmas turkey?

It was to be a joyful gift to the nation, based around the one time when the entire family sits together to watch the TV highlight of the year - the Late Late Toy Show.

With singing, dancing and uplifting Christmas cheer, Toy Show the Musical would be a phenomenal hit. Wouldn’t it...?

But an apathetic public reaction resulted in disastrous ticket sales, scathing reviews, and abrupt cancellations. In the end, the fiasco was more proverbial lump of coal than shiny new toy.

Now the nightmare before, during, and after Christmas continues with RTÉ’s hugely ambitious and grossly expensive show, is now caught up in the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal and is the centre of another investigation.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined on The Indo Daily by news correspondent Ellen Coyne and features journalist Kirsty Blake Knox, both with the Irish Independent, to tread the boards of this theatrical catastrophe.