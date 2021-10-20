The Indo Daily: Home or Office – what the easing of restrictions means for you and your job

Employers are also facing uncertainty on whether or not their staff should actually be encouraged to return to the office. Photo: Stock image

Come the weekend, we can go to nightclubs again and have more guests at weddings, but what about your working situation? Is it back to the office or carrying on at the kitchen table? In this episode, the Indo Daily looks at what the government is planning where working from home or back to the office is concerned.

Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Gabija Gataveckaite, Political Reporter at the Irish Independent, Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME, and Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association.