| 9.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Home or Office – what the easing of restrictions means for you and your job

Employers are also facing uncertainty on whether or not their staff should actually be encouraged to return to the office. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Employers are also facing uncertainty on whether or not their staff should actually be encouraged to return to the office. Photo: Stock image

Employers are also facing uncertainty on whether or not their staff should actually be encouraged to return to the office. Photo: Stock image

Employers are also facing uncertainty on whether or not their staff should actually be encouraged to return to the office. Photo: Stock image

Come the weekend, we can go to nightclubs again and have more guests at weddings, but what about your working situation? Is it back to the office or carrying on at the kitchen table? In this episode, the Indo Daily looks at what the government is planning where working from home or back to the office is concerned.

Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Gabija Gataveckaite, Political Reporter at the Irish Independent, Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME, and Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy