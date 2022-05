Peak holiday season has arrived, and after two years of lockdowns we are heading abroad in our thousands.

Almost 200,000 people are waiting for their new passports, the long queues in Dublin airport have returned and some holiday goers are being quoted up to €10,000 to rent a car in Ireland. Is rip off Ireland back and is it any cheaper going abroad?

The Indo Daily examines what hurdles are facing travellers this summer.

The Indo Daily – Holiday hell: Sunseekers facing passport delays and soaring prices

Host: Kevin Doyle. Guests: Geraldine Herbert and Pól Ó Conghaile.