Jason Corbett, who was beaten to death in his home in August, 2015

The family of Irish businessman Jason Corbett who was beaten to death by his US wife and father-in-law, Molly and Tom Martens, were left reeling as a North Carolina judge confirmed at a special hearing that his killers will not face a retrial for another 10 months.

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Ralph Riegel, Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, live from the courtroom in Lexington North Carolina to talk through the case of the killing of Jason Corbett.