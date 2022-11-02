Royal fans will have to wait until January for Prince Harry's new memoir.

The title Spare is a play on the phrase 'An Heir and a Spare', a common refrain describing a monarch and their sibling – in this case, the future king, Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry.

The excitement and, indeed, scepticism is already mounting, with many critics pondering the merits of a 'tell-all' when so many royal secrets have already been spilled, while others feel it may be cathartic for the young prince to share more on his experience of losing his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and coping with family fallouts.

The Indo Daily: Heir Raising – Will Prince Harry's new book 'Spare' add fuel to his family feud?

What is certain, however, is the public interest in such a publication. The Indo Daily's presenter Siobhán Maguire finds out more from Irish Independent columnist, Sinéad Ryan.