The Indo Daily: have political protests gone too far?

Kevin Doyle

In recent weeks we have heard of protestors showing up at the home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on several occasions.

There have been reports of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe being hectored and abused on the street.

Gardaí have confirmed they were called to the home of popular RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy recently.

We have also learned of protests close to the homes of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Host Kevin Doyle asks if protesters gathering outside politicians' homes has crossed a line?

