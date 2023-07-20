The Indo Daily: Has the long Island serial killer been caught at last?
An architect has been accused of killing three women whose bodies were found close together in 2010 on Gilgo Beach, Long Island. Investigators have said they expect to charge him with the murder of a fourth woman: Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The women, were among 11 sets of human remains found on the beach.
London Independent reporter Sheila Flynn grew up on Long Island and in the shadow of the serial killer. She tells the Indo Daily about the murders and the impact of the latest revelations on the Long Island community.