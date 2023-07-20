The Indo Daily: Has the long Island serial killer been caught at last?

Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings

An architect has been accused of killing three women whose bodies were found close together in 2010 on Gilgo Beach, Long Island. Investigators have said they expect to charge him with the murder of a fourth woman: Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The women, were among 11 sets of human remains found on the beach.