The Indo Daily: Harry's Game - Is the prince a victim or a villain?

From Prince William’s temper to Prince Harry’s todger, the king’s exiled son doesn’t disappoint with his new page-turner, Spare.

The book sees Harry take aim at his own family, including his brother William and step mother Camilla, and make a raft of revelations from his frostbitten crown jewels to his kill rate in Afghanistan.

But what is the prince’s strategy?

And is he a victim or a villain?

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by royal commentator and former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond, to look at Harry’s game plan.

