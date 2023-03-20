The Indo Daily: Guitar hero - the cruise ship entertainer who saved hundreds from drowning

The luxury liner Oceanos was on a voyage off the coast of South Africa when the ship began taking on water during rough seas.

Moss Hills a guitarist from Zimbabwe was working on board the cruise liner along with his wife Tracy, a bass player – when they found themselves in the unlikely position of being responsible for the lives of 581 passengers and crew as their ship began to sink in middle of the Indian Ocean.

How did he find himself in this unenviable situation? This is the remarkable story of Moss Hill.