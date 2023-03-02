The Indo Daily: GPO Girl – the lives and lies of Samantha Azzopardi

In 2013, a teenager in a state of distress was found by two gardaí at the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.
Her disturbing doodles of an airplane, a bed and a gun led gardaí to believe that she was possibly a victim of sex trafficking.
Interpol and the Missing Persons Bureau turned up no leads – and understandably, the puzzle became a big media story that made headlines in Ireland and internationally: ‘Who is GPO Girl?’
But efforts to identify her proved fruitless until gardaí publicly released a photograph. 'GPO Girl' was in fact a 25-year-old Australian con woman called Samantha Azzopardi. But this was just the tip of the iceberg.
Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Andrew Farrell.