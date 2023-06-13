The Indo Daily: Goodbye Christy Dignam - remembering Aslan's frontman and music legend

The singer’s family have confirmed that he passed away at home this afternoon. Christy’s daughter Kiera posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying he died “peacefully” after a “courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family”.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family,” she wrote.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by two Irish Independent journalists who knew Christy, Entertainment correspondent, Mel Finn, and Music journalist, John Meagher.