The Indo Daily: Gone walkabout - the end of Neighbours and why we love Aussie soaps

The cast of Neighbours in the 1980s

Neighbours, the long running Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years. Will it be missed? The Indo Daily finds out.

Neighbours, the Australian soap is being axed after 37 years.

It's the end of an era for Irish fans who grew up with it and other Down Under dramas like Home and Away.

These shows were also a launchpad for many of the world's most famous celebrities like Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe and Margot Robbie.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined for a nostalgic look back at the popularity of Neighbours with super fans Irish Independent feature writer, Tanya Sweeney, and TV Critic, Jen Gannon.

