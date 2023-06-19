The Indo Daily: Gerard Mackin – Kinahan enforcer and one of Ireland's most violent criminals

Gerard Mackin is the six-foot-tall gangland enforcer who is feared from the Limerick to Belfast. That is not surprising when you consider he was convicted of nailing another person to a floor – with a nail gun.

He has been in the Continuity IRA and the INLA. He was given a one-million-euro contract by the Kinahan crime clan to take out their arch-rival Gerry Hutch.

Born in west Belfast, Gerard Mackin’s crime CV has earned him the reputation as one of the most violent criminals in Ireland. Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris to tell his story.