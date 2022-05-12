| 7.8°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Geopolitics and glitz - The Eurovision gets political and it’s not the first time

Kalush Orchestra flying the flag for Ukraine on the &quot;Turquoise Carpet&quot; during the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy on Sunday. Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi Expand

The war in Ukraine has brought a distinctly political edge to this year’s competition.

However it’s not the first time politics has spilled onto the stage. The Indo Daily looks at some of the other controversies through the years, including how an Irish love song caused a Eurovision walk-out.

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Kirsty Blake Knox, Features Writer with the Irish Independent and Eurovision Superfan Garrett Mulhall.

