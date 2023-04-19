The Indo Daily: Gabriel Byrne, the Gathering tourism drive, and a whole lot of drama

In 2013 Ireland, a time when 'austerity', 'negative equity', and the Troika were part of our lexicon, a €13m tourism initiative was rolled out.
The Indo Daily finds out why it upset Hollywood star, Gabriel Byrne, among others, and asks on its 10th anniversary if it was a success or 'scam', and how plans are in a place to give the controversial event another outing.
Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Philip Ryan
Ireland in the run up to 2013 was a difficult place economically. So, government and tourism bosses decided a €13m tourism initiative earmarked at the Irish American diaspora could give the whole country a bit of a lift.
But the drive wasn't to everyone's liking with some wondering how such sums could be spent at such a financially difficult time while others embraced a year-long effort to revive our tourism trade.
But we also find out how government are already planning the event's successor.