The Indo Daily: Gabriel Byrne, the Gathering tourism drive, and a whole lot of drama

Performers at the 2012 NYE Dublin Festival help ring in The Gathering - a year long calendar of gatherings, festivals and events celebrating Ireland. Photo: Leon Farrell/Fáilte Ireland

Ireland in the run up to 2013 was a difficult place economically. So, government and tourism bosses decided a €13m tourism initiative earmarked at the Irish American diaspora could give the whole country a bit of a lift.

But the drive wasn't to everyone's liking with some wondering how such sums could be spent at such a financially difficult time while others embraced a year-long effort to revive our tourism trade.

On today's Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent political editor, Philip Ryan, to find out why it upset Hollywood star, Gabriel Byrne, among others, and asks on its 10th anniversary if it was a success or 'scam'?

But we also find out how government are already planning the event's successor.