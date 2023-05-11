The Indo Daily: GAAGO Oh-oh: Cash grab or fair play for the GAA?

Coverage of GAA championship games has become a controversial political issue due to GAAGO. — © SPORTSFILE

The venture between the GAA and RTE has provoked a heated discussion, not just among football and hurling fans, but among the politicians, too.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that he's against "putting great moments of sport behind a paywall".

There has been growing anger in recent days over the decision to air the Munster hurling championship matches between Cork and Tipperary and Clare and Limerick on the GAAGO app.

The Indo Daily talks to former Kilkenny Hurler, All-Star and All-Ireland winner Eddie Brennan and former Ulster Champion with Monaghan, footballer Dick Clerkin