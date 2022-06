May 2022 is a significant month for Mary Lou McDonald.

For one, the party won the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly, marking what it called a “new era” for Northern Ireland – and making Sinn Féin the largest political party on the island of Ireland.

But it was also the 20-year anniversary of Mary Lou McDonald’s first election run for Sinn Féin.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheahan to hear about the making of Mary Lou.