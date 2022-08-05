The Indo Daily: From Trinity College to leader of Sinn Féin - the making of Mary Lou

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said there are ‘effectively two Sinn Feins’ when accepting the large donation in Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

She is the leader of Ireland’s largest political party, but who is Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald? The Indo Daily finds out. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Fionnán Sheahan.

By mid 2022 Sinn Féin had won the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly, marking what it called a “new era” for Northern Ireland – and making Sinn Féin the largest political party on the island of Ireland.

But it was also the 20-year anniversary of Mary Lou McDonald’s first election run for Sinn Féin.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheahan to hear about the making of Mary Lou.