The Indo Daily: From the Stonewall Riots to Mardi Gras —The History of Pride

The Zurich Pride parade earlier this month (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP) Expand

The Zurich Pride parade earlier this month (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City.

For those inside the bar, enough was enough. It was time to take a stand.

What followed became known as the Stonewall Riots - protests that made history and gave rise to a global movement seeking justice and equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

It's a fight that continues to this day. Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by producer and writer Bill Hughes who looks back on the history of Pride and his own experience as a gay man in Ireland.


