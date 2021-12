An artist's impression of Stadium Ireland, or the 'Bertie Bowl', which would have had capacity for 80,000 spectators. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There was the Bertie Bowl, Las Vegas Tipperary-style, cable cars along the Liffey and even Chinatown in Athlone. We are never short of big ideas in this country....

The Indo Daily: From the Bertie Bowl to Vegas in Tipperary - the big ideas that never got off the ground

Today on the Indo Daily, as Dublin pulls the plug on its white-water rafting plan, we look back at other crazy ideas that never took off.

Host: Kevin Doyle

Guest: Irish Independent and Sunday Independent Political Correspondent Hugh O'Connell