The Indo Daily: From Space Exploration to a Twitter Takeover — Who is Elon Musk?

With Twitter confirming that they have accepted a cash offer of $44Billion from Elon Musk for the purchase of the social media platform, the Indo Daily looks at the controversial life of the world’s richest man.

Despite being from a wealthy family - Musk was hospitalised by school bullies, diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and has courted controversy from risque tweets to smoking marijuana live on air - all of which have angered his shareholders.

What changes can we expect from one of the world’s most powerful men? Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by John Meagher, Features Writer at the Irish Independent and Adrian Weckler, Technology Editor of the Irish and Sunday Independent.



