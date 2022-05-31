| 5.8°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: From government jet to ISIS bride - the Lisa Smith story (part two)

In the second of a two-part special, the Indo Daily examines what we know about Lisa Smith’s time in Syria and her trial before the Special Criminal Court, that would find her guilty of being a member of ISIS but not guilty of financing terrorism.

Almost seven years ago, Lisa Smith left Ireland for Syria.

Crossing the Turkish border with all the money she had, Smith would begin life there in a house with over 50 women.

One person who knew her then said she was excited to fight. According to Lisa, though, life under IS rule meant she was restricted to domestic work.

In 2019, Smith was forced to flee the last patch of IS controlled territory in Syria. From there she stayed in a refugee camp with her daughter before being brought back to Ireland.

Host: Kevin Doyle. Guests: Catherine Fegan and Robin Schiller.

