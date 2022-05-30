In the first of a two-part special, the Indo Daily takes a look at the story behind Lisa Smith, the woman who travelled from Dundalk to Syria in search of the Islamic State.

Today, former member of the Irish defense forces Lisa Smith was found guilty of being a member of the terrorist group ISIS, but not guilty of the charge of financing terrorism.

Four years after converting to Islam in 2011, Smith left Ireland for Syria in search of the Islamic State. Her journey would take her from a Dundalk Mosque to refugee camp, eventually appearing before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

Why did Lisa Smith convert to Islam and what led to her becoming a member of the terrorist organisation, Islamic State?

The Indo Daily SPECIAL: From government jet to ISIS bride - the Lisa Smith story (part one)

Host: Kevin Doyle. Guests: Catherine Fegan and Robin Schiller.