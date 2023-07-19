The Indo Daily: From drenched to scorched - what is causing Europe's extreme weather?

A tourist cools off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome as temperatures in Italy soar during the heateave. Photo: Remo Casilli, Reuters

While Ireland's July has been a washout, with torrential rain hitting the country in recent weeks, it's been a different story for mainland Europe. Parts of Italy, Cyprus and Greece are experiencing temperatures over 40 degrees with governments warning against unnecessary journeys during the extreme heat spell.

While we all expect the weather to be hotter during the summer months, popular tourist sites are closing and wildfires in Southern Europe are raging. What is causing the extreme weather both in Ireland and abroad and how long is it set to last?

Presenter Tabitha Monahan is joined by the Irish Independent's environment correspondent Caroline O'Doherty to find out more.