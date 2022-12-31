A serial fraudster collected the passport details of vulnerable and disabled Irish children under the guise of preparing them for a bogus trip to Lapland.

Samantha Cookes has been deceiving people across the country for at least eight years, and got access to Irish children while posing as an additional needs therapist and au pair.

She has previously been convicted of fraud after posing as a surrogate mother for a British couple.

Ellen Coyne, news correspondent with the Irish Independent joins Kevin Doyle to uncover the aliases and scams, of serial fraudster Samantha Cookes including the story of how one Dublin mother was left terrified and had to put her house on “red alert” after she was persuaded to sign over her consent for Cookes to take her eight year old daughter out of the country.