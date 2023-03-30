The Indo Daily: France is burning — Is Emmanuel Macron for turning?

More than a million people took to the streets across France angry at President Macron's plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Projectiles were hurled and tear gas was launched in response. The Indo Daily finds out if Emmanuel Macron will push on with his controversial plans. Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guests: Catherine Field and John Downing.

Emmanuel Macron's popularity dropped to its lowest level since the yellow vest movement, as banks were set ablaze yesterday amid violent protests against the French president’s pension reforms.

Macron plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Public frustration has evolved into broader anti-Macron sentiment as protests continue. Banners were hoisted reading “the king is dead” and “raise wages not the retirement age”, as protesters marched in the capital.

Support for him was close to the 27pc low reached in December 2018, when the gilets jaunes demonstrations rocked his government according to the latest poll.