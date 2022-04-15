The Indo Daily: For Peat's Sake! What turf wars, the carbon tax, and other household hikes mean for you

Another week, another row over energy.

This week, the tradition of selling turf is under the spotlight with Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan proposing a ban on its sale from September.

But TDs like Danny Healy-Rae, aren't happy, and feel this and the forthcoming increase in the carbon tax will put unnecessary pressure on households already struggling under our cost-of-living crisis.

And as inflation increases and pushes up prices across almost everything, the Indo Daily finds out if there is any respite to all of this in the coming months.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Danny Healy-Rae, TD, and Austin Hughes, Chief Economist with KBC Bank.