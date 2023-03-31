Last year passengers had to contend with overflowing queues, missing flights and dirty terminals at Dublin Airport.

However, this year the concerns for passengers could be more ominous according to a whistleblower who claims that vulnerabilities that could potentially lead to a terrorist attack.

Earlier this week the Irish Independent broke the story that a man managed to board a plane without a passport or boarding pass.

The Indo Daily: Flight risks: How drones, a passport breach and whistleblowers are exposing security weaknesses at Dublin Airport

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Gabija Gataveckaite, Political Reporter with the Irish Independent, who exclusively revealed that a whistleblower working at Dublin Airport has made a protected disclosure about security and screening issues at the airport.

Pól Ó’Conghaile, travel editor for the Irish Independent, also joins the podcast with his top tips on how to get through the airport with ease and safety.