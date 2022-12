Divorced from Andrew and stripped of the ‘Royal Highness’ title, Sarah Ferguson has been invited to spend her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham in 30 years.

The Duchess of York has reportedly not attended the festive celebrations with the rest of the royal family since the infamous “toe-sucking” scandal in 1992, when Texan millionaire John Bryan was pictured sucking on Fergie's feet.

