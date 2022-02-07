| 3.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

Ireland is in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis.

Record inflation has seen everything increase in price from energy bills and pantry basics like a loaf of bread, to the humble stamp.

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting households hard.

The Indo Daily finds out why this is happening, what the government proposes to do about it, and what we as consumers can do to ease the financial burden.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent's political editor, Philip Ryan, and personal finance editor, Charlie Weston.

