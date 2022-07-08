| 12.2°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: FBI’s Most Wanted - The Bulgarian Cryptoqueen, a $4bn scam, and her Irish connections

Wanted: Ruja Ignatova faces charges of money-laundering and fraud charges in the US and is on Interpol&rsquo;s red list Expand
The Missing Crypto Queen by Jamie Bartlett Expand

A Bulgarian woman, also known as "Cryptoqueen", has been added to the FBI's list of its 10 most-wanted fugitives.

Dr Ruja Ignatova is accused of defrauding investors out of $4bn (£3.3bn) by selling a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin.

The FBI is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

But who is she, or more importantly, where is she? And why is it believed she came to Dublin right before she disappeared?

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by British journalist and author of The Missing Cryptoqueen, Jamie Bartlett.

