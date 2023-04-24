The Indo Daily: Family fallouts, courtroom clashes and the airing of dirty linen – the O’Gorman family feud

You’d imagine the lives of the owners of a luxury retail chain like Kilkenny Design would be idyllic. However, with the O’Gorman family you could be mistaken for believing you’re watching an episode of the TV drama Succession.

Family fallouts, courtroom clashes and the airing of dirty linen have seen the family come centre stage for more that pottery, paintings and pastries.

And now there’s another plot twist with a new novel by a family member that could be too close for comfort. Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Jon Ihle, Deputy Business Editor of the Irish Independent, to talk about the acrimonious business and personal relationship between Kilkenny Group matriarch Marian O’Gorman and her estranged son Greg.