The Indo Daily: False flags and fake news - - how the war on Ukraine is powered by propaganda

Since invading Ukraine three weeks ago, Russia has embarked on a second war - one of words

Misinformation, censorship, and controlling the narrative is all part and parcel of its powerful propaganda machine.

But Ukraine's endeavours to expose the truth are winning out as stories of heroism and civilian sacrifice reach every part of the globe, including Putin's beloved Russia.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Ukrainian Tanya Lokot, Associate Professor in Digital Media and Society at DCU and Journalist Jason Corcoran to talk about the battle for hearts and minds.

