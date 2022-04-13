The Indo Daily EXTRA: What we know about the Sligo murders

The remains of Michael Snee are removed from his home in Sligo town where he was murdered. (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

Gardaí have today confirmed separate murder investigations into the deaths of two men in Co Sligo.

Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt were separately assaulted and murdered in their own homes.

Officers including members of the Emergency Response Unit arrested a man in his early 20s on suspicion of murder after what was described as an intense operation in the early hours of Wednesday.

Irish Independent’s Western Correspondent Eavan Murray joins host Siobhán Maguire.