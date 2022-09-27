The Indo Daily Extra: What Budget 2023 means for you and your pocket

It's an €11bn budget, with €4.1bn of it set aside to address the 'cost-of-living' crisis, but who among us are the winners and who has been left out in the cold?

What are the takeaways from today's Budget 2023? Who are the winners and losers?

How much money will be put back from the Exchequer and into our pockets?

Will the temporary injection of €4.1bn help us through this winter of discontent?

In this special extra episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by two Irish Independent experts, Personal Finance editor, Charlie Weston, and Business Editor, Donal O'Donovan, with Taxback.com's Consumer Tax Manager, Marian Ryan.