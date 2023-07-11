The Indo Daily Extra: The face of a scandal – Ryan Tubridy and the 'seven material untruths'

It was expected to be box office, but did the appearances of Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly before two government committees today set the record straight? Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Philip Ryan

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly, appeared before two Oireachtas committees today to have their say in relation to the RTE pay scandal. What did we learn from today's questioning and what are the 'seven material untruths' that Mr Tubridy needed to clarify? Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Philip Ryan to hear more from today's committee hearings.