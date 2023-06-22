The Indo Daily - EXTRA: RTÉ and €345,000 of hidden payments to Ryan Tubridy

Ryan Tubridy is the former host of The Late Late Show (RTE/PA)

Ryan Tubridy has said he “can’t shed any light” on hidden payments made to him by RTÉ.

The broadcaster’s top earner has issued a statement saying he is “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments received from RTÉ.

The station has carried out a probe which found Mr Tubridy received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before.

"Like many people, I'm surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ's statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts," he said this evening.

