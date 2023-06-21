The Indo Daily EXTRA: Race against time - the search for missing Titanic tourist sub

Rear Admiral John Mauger confirmed there is an estimated 20 hours of oxygen left on the submersible (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

Disaster at 13,000 feet below sea level. A trip to see the Titanic has gone horribly wrong for the occupants of a submersible that has now lost contact.

The Titan vanished with five people on board during a dive to the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic on Sunday. Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent, and Titanic enthusiast, Senan Molony to discuss the attempts at salvation from the seabed.