Gerry “The Monk” Hutch has been found not guilty of murdering David Byrne in a gangland shooting at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

He was acquitted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of killing Mr Byrne who was gunned down in the notorious attack at a boxing weigh-in seven years ago.

The three-judge court delivered its verdict today after a 13-week trial that concluded last January.

Gerry Hutch pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Byrne on February 5, 2016.

The Kinahan gang member and father-of-two was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed the hotel and opened fire.

The Indo Daily EXTRA: Gerry “The Monk” Hutch NOT guilty of murder in the Regency Hotel gangland shooting

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the author of the book ‘The Monk: The Life and Crimes of Ireland's Most Enigmatic Gang Boss', Irish Independent special correspondent Paul Williams to explain the court’s ruling today and look at the next steps for Gerry Hutch and his associates.