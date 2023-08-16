The Indo Daily Extra: Blame Game – the Ryan Tubridy RTÉ pay scandal report explained

The controversy first arose in relation to the understatement of Ryan Tubridy's pay

The long-awaited Grant Thornton Report on payments made by RTÉ to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 has finally been published by the broadcaster.

The audit focused on how the public service broadcaster treated a €120,000 payment the Late Late Show host was entitled to at the end of his five-year contract.

In this extra episode of The Indo Daily, Irish Independent Political Editor Philip Ryan breaks down the report, what it means for RTÉ and what next for Ryan Tubridy.