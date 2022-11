In an exclusive in-depth interview Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has shown a willingness to enter a transfer pact with Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

The Indo Daily - Exclusive: Leo Varadkar talks reshuffles, transfer pacts, Sinn Fein and pubs

The soon-to-be-appointed Taoiseach also talks about his reshuflle plans, his belief Sinn Fein will wreck the economy and the time he went to a Carl Cox gig in a Dublin nightclub.