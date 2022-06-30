| 11.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Dublin Airport – Flight chaos to last all summer. What's going wrong and what are your rights?

The army have been put on standby to help with security at Dublin airport but will this put an end to the havoc? And what can you do if you’re the unlucky one whose flight is cancelled. The Indo Daily finds out.

Passengers queue in the walkway into departures at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport last month. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand

The fun is being sapped out of holiday season by the never-ending travel choas. Security queues, cancelled flights, lost luggage – nothing is simple since Covid.

Yesterday Aer Lingus cancelled 12 further flights because of a spike in Covid cases.

The army have been put on standby to help with security at the airport but will this put an end to the havoc? And what can you do if you’re the unlucky one whose flight is cancelled.

