Friends star Matthew Perry came close to death after his colon burst from drug overuse (Ian West/PA)

As Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry was one of a gang of six who dominated the small screen in the hit show Friends.

But while his fame and substantial fortune from the show was one to envy, behind the cameras Perry was battling against many demons.

The Indo Daily: Drugs, Dumping Julia Roberts, and Escaping Death — The not so funny life of Friends star Matthew Perry

In this searingly honest account, Perry writes about his brush with death, being in a coma, his colon exploding, and his teeth falling out.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by pop culture journalist Jenn Gannon to delve into the explosive highs and lows of Matthew Perry’s memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.